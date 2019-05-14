  • search
    Congress condemns Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'neech' remark aimed at PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 14: The Congress on Tuesday distanced itself from the remarks of its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it is his personal opinion, even as the party accused the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office.

    File photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar
    File photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar

    Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said his party is not on the back foot regarding Aiyar's remarks, instead it should be Modi who should be ashamed for his remarks on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

    "Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks are his own as stated by him in his article. The Congress is neither on the back foot nor ashamed of his remarks. It's the PM who should be ashamed for lowering the dignity of the office he occupies by making disparaging remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

    'Was I not prophetic'? Mani Shankar Aiyar justifies 'neech' remark against PM Modi

    "The PM should apologise to the country for the abusive language that he has used," Shergill said, referring to Modi recently saying Rajiv Gandhi's life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1).

    Aiyar was back in the news on Tuesday with an article justifying his "neech" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago, prompting the BJP to call him "abuser-in-chief" and his party arrogant.

    Aiyar called Modi the most "foul-mouthed" prime minister the country has seen.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
