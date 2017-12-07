Mani Shankar Aiyar suspended from primary membership of Congress Party

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was suspended from primary membership of Congress Party and issued him a showcause notice on Thursday.

This came after Aiyar called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man), triggering sharp reactions from the BJP and censure from his own party two days before voting starts in the Gujarat elections .

Earlier, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said he did not appreciate the tone and language used by Aiyar to address the PM. "Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said, " Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

OneIndia News