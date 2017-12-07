Mani Shankar Aiyar's mindset is a 'darbaari' one, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar's mindset is a 'darbaari' one.

Speaking to ANI, Shankar said,''Mani Shankar Aiyar has called our PM 'neech' but we are proud of our Prime Minister, he has answered (Mani Shankar Aiyar) very politely & sensibly. Aiyar's mindset is a 'darbaari' one.''

Earlier in the day, Aiyar launched a stinging attack on Narendra Modi after the prime minister said the grand old party tried to erase the contribution of B R Ambedkar in nation-building.

"Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai. Aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? (This shows the low-level mindset of the PM and one bereft of any manners. What is the need of doing such dirty politics on such an occassion)," ANI quoted Aiyar as saying.

This is the second time that Aiyar had spoken out against Modi in a week.

OneIndia News