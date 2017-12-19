Mangaluru: Bride-to-be elopes; Hindu outfits cry Love Jihad, threaten to protest

Love Jihad : Mangaluru girl elopes before marriage, hindu outfits threaten protest | Oneindia News

A 25-year-old woman's act of fleeing home has brought tensions to boiling point in Mangaluru. The bride-to-be is alleged to have eloped with a Muslim man on the eve of her wedding. Hindu outfits in the coastal city are now alleging Love Jihad and have threatened to stage massive protests if the police are unsuccessful in bringing the girl back home.

The woman was all set to marry her long-time boyfriend on December 11 but fled from home on December 9. The girl's family has alleged that she eloped with another man who had "brainwashed her". The girl's family, as well as pro-Hindu organisations, have termed the case Love Jihad. "She has left the house with Hyder. She has taken all the gold, her documents like Aadhaar card and passports," said the woman's uncle.

The seer of Vajradehi Mutt (Gurupura) has now given the police 4 days time to search and "rescue" the girl from what he has termed as an instance of Love Jihad. Rajasekharananda Swami even alleged that organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) was encouraging Muslim men to trap Hindu women but the police weren't doing enough to stop the same.

Meanwhile, the woman's mother received a letter purportedly suggesting that the woman was happy with the man she had eloped with. The letter had insisted that the family stop searching for her. It also assured that the woman and her lover would appear before a court soon. The woman's mother, however, has cast aspersions over the handwriting and has alleged that it was the written by her daughter.

OneIndia News