YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion: Not accident, but an act of terror, says Karnataka State Police

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Nov 20: The Karnataka State Police has said that the blast in autorickshaw on Saturday in Mangaluru is "an actor of terror" and the cops are investigating the case along with the central agencies.

    "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies," the official Twitter handle of DGP Karnataka said on Twitter. However, it is not clear who is behind the incident.

    Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion: Not accident, but an act of terror, says Karnataka State Police
    Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city

    A moving autorickshaw exploded on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries, according to a PTI report.

    The CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official had told the news agency.

    City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was 'a fire' in the autorickshaw, said that there is no need for panic.

    "There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get," he said.

    According to The Times of India sources, the autorickshaw had arrived from Mangaluru Railway Station and the passenger, who into the three wheeler asked him to drop to the city. Remains of pressure cooker and objects resembling a gas stove burner were found in the autorickshaw, the report claims.

    Comments

    More EXPLOSION News  

    Read more about:

    explosion mangaluru karnataka

    Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 9:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X