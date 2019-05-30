  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maneka Gandhi to be temporary speaker, Varun kept out of Modi cabinet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi will be the pro-tem or interim Speaker of the Lok Sabha instead of minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government. While her son, Varun Gandhi has been kept out new cabinet.

    Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

    Maneka Gandhi
    Maneka Gandhi

    The main duty of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha.

    [Narendra Modi sworn in Prime Minister, Shah joins his Cabinet]

    A temporary post, the Pro-tem Speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the General election besides presiding over the sitting in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is elected if it is a newly constituted House.

    Varun Gandhi, who shared a good rapport with Modi and Amit Shah has been skipped out of cabiet. He had not received a ministerial berth in 2014 either.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MANEKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    maneka gandhi speaker

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue