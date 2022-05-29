Maneka Gandhi on transferred IAS officers over 'dog walk' row: 'loss to Delhi'

India

oi-Prakash KL

Budaun (UP), May 28: Former union minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has come to the defence of the IAS officers who were transferred over the allegations of misusing facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium to walk their dog.

"I know (Sanjeev) Khirwar very well. The allegations against him are false. His transfer is a loss to Delhi," PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

In view of criticism, the Centre on Thursday transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively. Khirwar was then posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

"When Khirwar was secretary of environment department, Delhi benefited from his work. The action against him is completely wrong," she argued. Commenting further on the matter, the BJP MP from Sultanpur said Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not places for "punishment posting". "These places also need good officials. People go there happily," she said. Gandhi was here to meet a former party MLA.

A daily had reported that the guards in the stadium cleared the atheletes around 6.30-7.00 pm. As per the report, the issue was caused by Sanjeev Khirwar who apparently took his dog for a walk at the facility around 7:30 pm every day.

This triggered a controversy with netizens and politicians criticising the alleged misuse of power by the IAS couple. Also, the Centre's decision to transfer the couple created controversy over Ladakh being called a 'punishment posting'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 10:11 [IST]