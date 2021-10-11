Maneka Gandhi on being dropped from BJP executive committee: Non-inclusion doesn’t reduce my stature

Non-inclusion doesn’t reduce my stature: Maneka Gandhi on being dropped from BJP executive committee

India

oi-Prakash KL

Sultanpur, Oct 11: MP Maneka Gandhi, who was dropped from the BJP national executive committee along with her son and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi, said that she is satisfied to be in the party for 20 years and failing to make it in the panel will not reduce her stature.

"I am satisfied to be in the BJP for 20 years. Not being in the executive does not reduce one's stature. My first religion is to serve. It is more important that I get a place in the hearts of people," Gandhi said.

The MP, who is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, said that she was not alone but two others have been excluded from the list." New people should also get an opportunity. I am aware of my duties and serving the people of my constituency is my first duty," she stressed. In the 80-member national executive committee announced by the BJP recently, Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, Birender Singh and Subramanian Swamy among others who were excluded from the list.

Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi had a sympathetic stand towards the protesting farmers over the farm bills. Also, Varun Gandhi had shared purported video footage of Lakhimpur violence and wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding justice for the farmers killed in the incident.

"The video is very clear. Protesters cannot be silenced through murder. There should be accountability for the blood of innocent farmers and justice should be given before the message of arrogance and cruelty enters the mind of every farmer," the Pilibhit MP had tweeted.