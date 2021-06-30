Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies after suffering heart attack

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 30: Actor Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, has died.

His family friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed to news agency PTI. Kaushal was in his 50s. "He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Roy said.

Filmmaker Onir confirmed the news on social media and wrote, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 10:33 [IST]