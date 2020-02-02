Man who supplied arms to Khalistan terrorists arrested

New Delhi, Feb 02: The UP Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested a man on charges of supplying weapons to the Khalistan Liberation Force. The accused Ashish Kumar, a resident of Meerut was wanted in an attempt to murder case.

The Punjab police sought the help of their counterparts in UP to arrest Kumar. On the basis of the information collected, Kumar was arrested from Roorkee, where he was staying for the past three years.

Kumar used to supply weapons to one Gugani Grewal, who was a close aide of Harmeet Singh, the chief of the KLF. It may be recalled that Singh was killed by a local gang at Lahore last week over a money dispute stemming from the drug trade.

Kumar confessed that he had sold 8 pistols to Gugani over the past three years. He is an accused in two more cases that are being probed by the Punjab police.