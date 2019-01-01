Man who hit Bulandshahr cop with axe arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 1: One of the prime accused in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during a mob violence last month in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested.

The accused Kalua was arrested from a village near Bulandshahr on Tuesday morning after the police received information about his presence.

Also Read | Bulandshahr violence: Man who 'shot' cop sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kalua, is being probed for allegedly hitting the inspector on his head with an axe. The police inspector was later shot by Prashant Nat, who is currently in police custody.