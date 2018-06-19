English

Man wanted for 28 robbery cases arrested in Delhi

    A 35-year-old man, wanted for his alleged involvement in a robbery in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, was arrested, police said.

    Man wanted for 28 robbery cases arrested in Delhi

    Chander Prakash was arrested on June 15 from Sector 29, Rohini.

    He was also suspected to be involved in 28 other cases, including auto theft, rape and the Arms Act, they said.

    In May, Rs 17 lakh were robbed from a supplier of poultry products in Ghazipur, police said.
    The accused had allegedly helped the gang members by providing them a place to stay and stolen vehicles to be used in the crime, they said.

    He also confessed to collecting information through his sources about the places/persons where bulk cash might be available and after gathering the information, he used to plan the robbery with the help of the gang members.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 7:44 [IST]
