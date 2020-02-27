Man vs Wild with 'Thailva' teaser out! Full episode featuring Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls on Mar 23

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Discovery Channel has dropped a fresh teaser featuring Superstar Rajinikanth who recently shot an episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls in Bandipur forest, Karnataka.

In the episode, Rajinikanth will be seen exploring Indian jungle and wildlife in this adventurous episode with Bear Grylls.

Taking to Twitter, Discovery Channel wrote, "Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery"

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

The video starts with a voiceover and visuals introducing the jungle as Bear Grylls makes his entry on a bike.

Superstar Rajinikanth could also be seen making his entry riding an ATV bike. The episode will be aired on March 23.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be thriving in the forest, including royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer, among others.

The Man vs Wild show has seen some of the top personalities of the world including our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi who featured in the show in August last year.

Earlier in 2019, Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls in the show, which aired on August 12 and was showcased in over 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels. The widely popular show featured Grylls going on an adventure trip with the Prime Minister in the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park.

As they set on a voyage to discover nature's wonders, Modi also expressed his views on nature conservation and his experiences of various encounters with wildlife.