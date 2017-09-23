Man tries to blacken Maharashtra Education Minister's face

A man tried to throw black powder on Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde at a function in Satara, Maharastra. The man was detained by security officials immediately.

The man has been identified as Maruti Jankar, who belongs to Dhangar community, which has been demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutes.

This is second attack on Tawde by Dhangar community members. According to reports, a few days ago, some members of the community allegedly threw yellow powder (bhandara') on Vinod Tawde at a function in Solapur city to press for their demand to rename the Solapur University after Ahilyabai Holkar, a medieval-era queen of the Maratha ruled Malwa kingdom.

In April, the Maharashtra Legislative Council had announced its commitment for reservation to the Dhangar community . Revenue Minister and Leader of the House Chandrakant Patil, said that the state government has asked Tata Institute of Social Sciences to study the issue. "As soon as we get a report from them, we will send a proposal to the Centre that the Dhangar (shepherd) community should be given reservation."

OneIndia News