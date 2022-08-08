India
    Man thrown out of moving train in UP: He argued about a water bottle

    Lucknow, Aug 08: Railway pantry staff allegedly attacked a man and threw him out of a moving train in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said on Monday.

    One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

    Man thrown out of moving train in UP: He argued about a water bottle
    Representational Image

    Ravi Yadav, 26, was travelling along with his sister on Raptisagar Express (12591) on Saturday. When the train reached near Jiroli village, an argument broke out between him and the pantry staff over the purchase of a water bottle and spitting pan masala, police said, according to new agency PTI.

    Following this, Ravi Yadav's sister got off the train at Lalitpur station, but the pantry staff did not allow him to leave.

    Later, they allegedly beat him up and threw him out of the moving train on to the track, from where locals rushed him to the district hospital.

    He was referred to Jhansi Medical College, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

    Based on Ravi Yadav's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the pantry staff under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Government Railway Police Circle Officer Mohammed Naeem said.

    Ravi Yadav identified the arrested accused as Amit. A detailed inquiry is underway, he said.

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:36 [IST]
    X