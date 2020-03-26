  • search
    Man tests positive for coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    By PTI
    Port Blair, Mar 26: A man, in his mid-30s, tested positive for the COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, the first case in the Union Territory, officials said. The man, a resident of Mayabunder, had returned from Kolkata on March 24, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said.

    He is undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital here, said Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for the disease. His condition is currently stable, doctors treating him said.

    All the 55 passengers of the flight, on which the patient travelled, have been quarantined, Roy said. The airport staff who were on duty that day have been asked to undergo tests for COVID-19, he said.

    The islands have been put on high alert after the man tested positive, officials said, urging people to stay home.

