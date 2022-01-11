For Quick Alerts
Man sets bank on fire after his loan application is rejected
India
Bengaluru, Jan 11: A man from Karnataka has set a bank on fire after his loan application was rejected. The incident took place in Karnataka's Haveri on Sunday.'
The police said that the accused wanted a loan and he approached the bank. The bank rejected his loan application after his documents were verified.
The police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered by the Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477 and 435 of the Indian Penal Code.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 13:57 [IST]