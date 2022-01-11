YouTube
    Man sets bank on fire after his loan application is rejected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jan 11: A man from Karnataka has set a bank on fire after his loan application was rejected. The incident took place in Karnataka's Haveri on Sunday.'

    Man sets bank on fire after his loan application is rejected

    The police said that the accused wanted a loan and he approached the bank. The bank rejected his loan application after his documents were verified.

    The police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered by the Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477 and 435 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 13:57 [IST]
    X