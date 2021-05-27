YouTube
    Man pushes wife off 3rd floor, flees after informing sis-in-law in Rajasthan

    By
    |

    Kota (Rajasthan), May 27: A man allegedly pushed his wife off the third floor of a building here on Thursday and fled from the spot after informing his sister-in-law, police said.

    The incident took place at around 3 pm when Hansraj Bairwa (45) and his wife Nisha Bairwa (40) had gone to see a house for rent in Prem Nagar, Circle Inspector, Udyog Nagar police station, Mohammed Ibrahim said.

    Reportedly, a scuffle broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage Hansraj pushed his wife off the third floor which lead to her on-the-spot death.

    The couple were not in a good relation from the past few months due to which Nisha was staying at her maternal uncle''s house in the city, Ibrahim said.

    A case has been lodged against Hansraj under IPC section 30 and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

    The body will be sent for post-mortem on Friday morning while further investigation is underway, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 23:34 [IST]
    X