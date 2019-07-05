Man pulls emergency chain of Shatabdi train so his mother could finish breakfast

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 05: If you have ever travelled by Indian railways, you might have noticed a red handle hanging overhead next to a sign that says, "To stop train, pull chain". But it's only done when its a case of emergency. However, most of us forget to read the penalty and precautionary measures written next to it. A case similar to this has been reported.

Manish Arora, a 32-year-old Delhi-based resident who was travelling in the New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express on Sunday pulled the chain at Mathura Junction as his mother did not complete her breakfast.

He said that Manish admitted to pulling the chain to allow his mother extra time to finish the breakfast that was served in the train.

The chain puller was nabbed and booked under section 141 of the Railways Act. Later, he was released on bail.

"The passengers were travelling in the C-8 coach of the train and had to get down at Mathura. They were served breakfast in Delhi but Manish's mother had still not finished her meal by the time the train arrived at Mathura Junction. Manish chose to pull the chain and make it halt for extra minutes before they got down," said CB Prasad, station house officer, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mathura, on Monday.

According to reports, nearly Rs 6 lakh has been recovered from passengers as penalty for pulling train chains over trivial issues.