Man 'predicted' the Coronavirus outbreak 7 years ago: Report

New Delhi, March 16: Amid the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19, several unusual events coming in related to the pandemic disease on the internets. Recently, netizens were surprised to see a a seven years ago post, where a man on Twitter had warned the world about Coronavirus.

So far the pandemic disease, novel coronavirus has infected 1,69,316 people globally and led to more than 6,500 deaths. The number of positive cases and death tolls are increasing everyday.

In India, the number of confirmed cases has crossed 110 with 2 confirmed deaths.

Italy, on Sunday, recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China.

However, it seems like pop culture and social media knew such a pandemic was coming along.

The notable fact is that a man named Marco on Twitter had predicted that the coronavirus was en route.

But little did he know that seven years down the line, the pandemic he predicted would claim thousands of lives.

It's worth noting that Twitter, unlike Facebook and Instagram, doesn't allow a user to tweak their post once they have shared it on the microblogging site.

This means that the guy did post the tweet in June 2013.

But was he really referring to the Coronavirus outbreak of 2020?

That's because coronavirus isn't really new, although this strain of the virus hasn't been seen before.

Coronaviruses refer to a family of viruses which cause diseases ranging from common flu to respiratory problems in humans.

Other strains from the same family of viruses have caused diseases like the SARS outbreak a few years ago.