Man offers this snack free on daughters first birthday; CM Chouhan heaps praise

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Aug 18: A pani-puri seller in Kolar in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal celebrated his daughter turning one year old by distributing 1.01 lakh pieces of the popular street snack free with the message 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (nurture girls, educate them).

Aanchal Gupta set up 21 stalls under a large tent in Banjari Maidan in the area on Wednesday as part of the celebrations for his daughter Anokhi.

Gupta said he was not bothered about the cost of the celebrations as the aim was to send a message about the need to educate girls.

बेटी अनोखी को जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं!



सदा सुखी और आनंदित रहो, उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए आशीर्वाद! https://t.co/AlBlSrEuXA — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 17, 2022

His move earned praise from MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tweeted, and local MLA Rameshwar Sharma, who attended the function.

Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 19:21 [IST]