YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man makes cots with messages to raise awareness against COVID-19

    By
    |

    Jodhpur, June 15: In order to spread the message about COVID-19, a man from Jodhpur in Rajasthan is weaving messages on the cots that he makes.

    A cot weaver, Shravan said that COVID-19 has become the biggest problem in India. I weave messages like, 'desh jeetega, corona harega,' he told news agency ANI.

    Man makes cots with messages to raise awareness against COVID-19
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The other messages he weaves are 'Do Gaz Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori,' he also said. He also said that these messages will always remind the people to follow the guidelines.

    He further told ANI that he has been making cots for a long time. This time I thought that I should make it for the country and hence I wrote these messages to make people aware about COVID-19, he also said.

    Rajasthan recorded 20 coronavirus-related deaths and 277 fresh positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities and case tally to 8,842 and 9,49,961 respectively, an official bulletin stated.

    Six deaths were reported from Jaipur and four deaths in Bikaner besides deaths reported in other cities, according to the official report.

    Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported the most cases with 60 followed by Alwar with 37 cases.

    A total of 9,34,652 people have recovered from the viral infection while the number of active cases stands at 6,467.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus stories of strength

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X