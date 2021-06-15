Man makes cots with messages to raise awareness against COVID-19

Delta variant of Coronavirus mutates to 'Delta Plus', why you don’t need to panic

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jodhpur, June 15: In order to spread the message about COVID-19, a man from Jodhpur in Rajasthan is weaving messages on the cots that he makes.

A cot weaver, Shravan said that COVID-19 has become the biggest problem in India. I weave messages like, 'desh jeetega, corona harega,' he told news agency ANI.

The other messages he weaves are 'Do Gaz Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori,' he also said. He also said that these messages will always remind the people to follow the guidelines.

He further told ANI that he has been making cots for a long time. This time I thought that I should make it for the country and hence I wrote these messages to make people aware about COVID-19, he also said.

Rajasthan recorded 20 coronavirus-related deaths and 277 fresh positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities and case tally to 8,842 and 9,49,961 respectively, an official bulletin stated.

Six deaths were reported from Jaipur and four deaths in Bikaner besides deaths reported in other cities, according to the official report.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported the most cases with 60 followed by Alwar with 37 cases.

A total of 9,34,652 people have recovered from the viral infection while the number of active cases stands at 6,467.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:35 [IST]