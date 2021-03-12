YouTube
    Man killed by wife for having five wives

    By
    |

    Nagpur, Mar 12: A woman has been arrested here for allegedly killing her husband, a police official said on Thursday.

    Swati Laxman Malik (28), the accused, was the fifth wife of victim Laxman Ramlal Malik (65), a resident of Jaripatka, police said.

    Man killed by wife for having five wives

    According to police, Laxman had disowned his younger son from Swati as he suspected her fidelity.

    On Monday, Swati allegedly met Laxman at his friend's office where he was staying after leaving home. She tied her hands behind a chair and they had sex, after which she allegedly slit his throat with a knife.

    After learning from a cab driver that he had dropped Swati outside Laxman's place on Monday, police grilled her and she confessed to the crime, an official said.

    The two used to have disputes over money, he said.

    According to police, Laxman, who retired as sanitation worker from a hospital, did not get along with any of his five wives or his children.

    Read more about:

    woman arrested

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 11:55 [IST]
    X