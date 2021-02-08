Court sentences man to 14-years in prison for acid attack during Holi festival

Man, his two sons get lifer in murder case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mahoba, Feb 08: A court here has sentenced a man and his two sons to life imprisonment in a murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 each on the convicts in connection with the killing of a 75-year-old man.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Avanish Kumar Rai sentenced Prabhu Dayal, his sons Pushpendra and Laakhan to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 each on them, assistant government advocate Surendra Singh Rajput said on Sunday.

Rajput said on February 28, 2018, Kadhorilal, son of deceased Chandrabhan, was standing at the door of his house when Dayal and his two sons, armed with sticks and an axe, arrived there.

They started hurling abuses at Kadhorilal over an old enmity issue. When he went inside the house, he was dragged out and beaten up, Rajput said.

Hearing the screams, Chandrabhan came to rescue his son but the three attacked him with sticks and an axe and he died on the spot, the advocate said.

A case was registered against Dayal and his sons following a complaint by Kadhorilal, he said.