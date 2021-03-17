Man gets death sentence for raping minor girl, court hails police's action

India

Jaipur, Mar 17:

Jaipur, Mar 17: A special POCSO court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a man for raping a 5-year-old girl in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. The court also applauded the police for swift action in the case.

According to police, 21-year old Sunil Kumar abducted the girl who was playing in an agriculture farm near her house in the evening of February 19. He took her away on his scooty.

Other children informed her parents who in turn informed the police, Chirawa CO Suresh Sharma said. All police stations were alerted and the girl was later found in an injured state at an isolated area.

Kumar was arrested after five hours, he said. The officer said the court convicted Kumar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday and pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

"Swift action was taken in the case and all the evidence was collected. The charge sheet was filed within 10 days of the incident and the court pronounced the judgment today," Sharma said.

The court appreciated the investigation conducted by the police, saying it was the example of an ideal probe which contained direct evidence, scientific evidence, electronic evidence and circumstantial evidence.

It observed that circumstantial evidence collected by the police was enough to crack the case.