    Man flying around at Times Square in New York leaves people stunned: Watch video

    By
    |

    A video showing a man flying at the Times Square in New York has gone viral on the social media.

    Man flying around at Times Square in New York leaves people stunned: Watch video

    While it appears that the scene is right out of a superhero movie, it turned out that the man was flying around in an eight rotor drone at around ten feet above the ground.

    People were quick to catch the sight and videographer the same as the man zipped through a crowd present at the Times Square. The 10 second video was shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter.

    Several others also shared the video on Twitter with interesting captions. Others compared the scene to the one in Spider Man in which the Green Goblin can be seen flying around.

    A YouTuber named Hunter Kowald claimed that he was behind the Times Square flight. His LinkedIn profile says he is the founder of SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircrafts, where he designs, develops and performs test flights of a hoverboard aircraft.

    Kowald told Inside Edition, 'it is a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There's a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely.'

    Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 15:44 [IST]
