Man flying around at Times Square in New York leaves people stunned: Watch video

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

A video showing a man flying at the Times Square in New York has gone viral on the social media.

While it appears that the scene is right out of a superhero movie, it turned out that the man was flying around in an eight rotor drone at around ten feet above the ground.

😲 WOW!? A man was seen flying on a hoverboard through Times Square in New York City Monday. I guess flying is one way to beat the cabs, tourists, and pedestrians in NYC. 🤷🏽‍♂️



📹: whatisnewyork/IG pic.twitter.com/b13iQlxYum — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) June 22, 2021

Via IG:molivefreeordie 🌍❤️ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021

Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC… https://t.co/qJp2mKgV8R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021

People were quick to catch the sight and videographer the same as the man zipped through a crowd present at the Times Square. The 10 second video was shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter.

The future is already here… https://t.co/1UKSLt2VCt — Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) June 22, 2021

Omg 😱 that was crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/2qg66WRyUn — Bleach Media (@bleach_media) June 22, 2021

Several others also shared the video on Twitter with interesting captions. Others compared the scene to the one in Spider Man in which the Green Goblin can be seen flying around.

A YouTuber named Hunter Kowald claimed that he was behind the Times Square flight. His LinkedIn profile says he is the founder of SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircrafts, where he designs, develops and performs test flights of a hoverboard aircraft.

Kowald told Inside Edition, 'it is a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There's a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely.'

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 15:44 [IST]