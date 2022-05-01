Man dances with pythons on his shoulders, video goes viral

Chapter on snakes to be introduced in West Bengal secondary curriculum from 2020

New Delhi, May 01: Snakes continue to evoke a level of fear in humans. And if you find a snake in your own home your initial reaction will be to panic. However, a shocking video of a man dancing with two giant pythons on his shoulders has gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, a Indonasian man is seen outside a house with two giant and huge pythons. Suddenly, this person carries both the pythons on his shoulder. starts dancing, leaving everyone shocked.

The video shared on Instagram from a page named world_of_snakes_. Since uploaded, the video has garnered thousands of likes, while the video has millions of views.

'This man is playing with his life,' an Instagram user said.

Snakes can never be friends of humans. It is good to stay away from this dangerous and poisonous creature, said another.

The Pythonidae, commonly known as pythons, are a family of nonvenomous snakes found in Africa, Asia, and Australia. Among its members are some of the largest snakes in the world.

How pythons attack humans

Pythons use their sharp, backward-curving teeth, four rows in the upper jaw, two in the lower, to grasp prey which is then killed by constriction; after an animal has been grasped to restrain it, the python quickly wraps a number of coils around it. Death occurs primarily by cardiac arrest.

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 19:09 [IST]