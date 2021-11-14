Man calls railway cops informing about bomb threat; security beefed up in Mumbai

India

oi-PTI

Mumbai, Nov 13: Security was beefed up in Mumbai on Saturday after a telephone call was received by Bandra railway police station of a possible bomb attack, railway police commissioner Quiser Khalid tweeted.

He said the caller. who is staying in Dubai with his mother and is of unsound mind, was contacted and all agencies had been alerted about the situation, adding that there was no need to panic or worry.

"Information about possible bomb attack in Mumbai has been received today telephonically by Bandra RPS. Caller contacted, security beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed, we are enquiring into the matter," news agency ANI quotes Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner as saying.

He added, "We've verified the bomb threat info. The caller stays in Dubai with his mother & is of unsound mind. Last week, he had similarly called an officer in Gandhidham, Gujarat & gave similar info. We've spoken to his relative."

Last week, this person had called an officer in Gandhidham in Gujarat and given similar information, Khalid said, adding that his kin had confirmed that the man had a habit of calling and giving such kind of information. PTI

Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 0:51 [IST]