YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man barges into classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; principal says 'forget it'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 04: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly entered the classroom of a civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    It claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it.

    The Delhi Police said it has registered a case in connection with the sexual assault of the girls at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) school in Bhajanpura but did not divulge details of the incident.

    While the DCW has issued a notice to the police and EDMC in connection with the matter, there was no immediate reaction from the civic body officials about the stranger gaining entry to the classroom.

    The civic body-run schools have students up to class 5.

    In its notice, the DCW said April 30, after the school assembly, students were waiting for their teacher inside the class when an unknown man entered the classroom.

    "Allegedly he removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students," the DCW said in its notice.

    "This is a serious matter and warrants immediate action," it said.

    A senior police officer said they have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

    The DCW has sought from the police a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, whether the victims have been produced before a child welfare committee, and details of action taken against the class teacher and principal under the POCSO Act.

    The panel has sought the information by May 6. It has also sought a detailed action-taken report from the EDMC on the matter.

    Comments

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi crime sexual assault

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X