  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata tears into EC over stopping campaigning in WB early, says poll body acting at BJP’s behest

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 15: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) over its decision to ban campaigning in the state a day earlier and accused the poll body of acting under the orders of the BJP.

    She alleged that the EC drafted poll schedule according to the campaign schedule of Modi.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    "The Election Commission is biased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed how many phases he wanted the elections to be conducted in, and the Election Commission announced the phases accordingly," said Banerjee.

    In the wake of poll-related violence in the state, the EC today issued an order to ban campaigning in West Bengal for Nine seats which would vote on May 19 on Thursday night 10 pm, a day earlier.

    "This is Modi's and Amit Shah's election. During this time, the EC has kept state forces in the dark. The BJP is trying to spread panic. Action should be taken against Amit Shah and the goons implicated in the incident. But none of that has been done. Because Amit Shah threatened the EC in a press conference, they have taken this step," she further said.

    Congress' Ahmed Patel also slammed the EC's decision and asked "Why is EC waiting until tomorrow?"

    "If situation in Bengal is so severe that campaigning must be stopped, why is EC waiting until tomorrow? Is it because PM has scheduled rallies tomorrow?" Patel tweeted.

    [EC swings into action, bans poll campaign in Bengal a day earlier]

    The EC invoked Article 324 of the Constitution and banned all election-related gatherings in the state. The decision comes a day after violence at BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow that has triggered a war of words between the TMC and the BJP.

    Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are to vote on 19 May in the last round of general elections.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee election commission lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue