Bengal CM Mamata is like my sister, my personal relationship with her is very deep: Governor

'Ready to protest' if BJP tries to influence CBI: Mamata Banerjee on Birbhum violence probe

Mamata says 'Modi govt stoked Russia-Ukraine war'; Suvendu Adhikari reacts

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Shouldn't you have pondered before stoking a war (between Russia and Ukraine)...that when our boys (students) return (from Ukraine) where will they eat...where will they go, ho would they continue their studies? Making hollow promises..." Mamata is heard saying in the undated video.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari posted a video of Mamata addressing a public gathering and blaming Modi for the month-long war in Ukraine.

Unimaginable !!!



Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial exceeded her limit yesterday & accused the Centre of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine.



Isn't she aware that these words could be used against India diplomatically? Our Foreign Policy & International Relations might get impacted. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 30, 2022

"Unimaginable !!! Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial exceeded her limit yesterday & accused the Centre of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine. Isn't she aware that these words could be used against India diplomatically? Our Foreign Policy & International Relations might get impacted," Adhikari added.

It may be recalled in February, Mamata offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Ukraine crisis.

"I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all-party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high," the letter said.

Banerjee also said that "In times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 17:42 [IST]