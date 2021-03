Mamata Banerjee announces daily wage hike for workers under urban job scheme in Bengal

'Are poll dates announced as per suggestions of PM Modi, Shah?': Mamata questions 8-phase elections

On May 2, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor on West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

West Bengal election 2021: Mamata Banerjee may announce first list of TMC candidates today

'Priority is to stop BJP at all costs': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announces support to TMC

Mamata’s brother meets with accident

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 02: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Baban Banerjee met with an accident on Monday night as a pickup truck hit his car near Chingrighata in Kolkata, police said.

Nobody was injured in the accident that happened around 9.55 pm on the EM Bypass, they said.

The pickup truck was seized and its driver detained following the accident, a police officer said.