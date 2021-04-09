Mamata gets second EC notice in 2 days: This time for central forces comment

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Election Commission of India has issued another notice to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

This is the second notice issued to her in two days. In the latest notice, she has been asked to explain her remarks against the central security forces. Earlier, she was issued notice by the EC for a communal appeal that she had made.

On Thursday, Banerjee ppprehending that a section of central paramilitary forces may visit villages to intimidate people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked voters to be on guard.

Addressing a public meeting here in Hooghly district, Banerjee alleged central forces are working on instructions of the "Union Home Ministry run by Amit Shah."

"I have respect for the central paramilitary forces but they are working on instructions from Delhi. They are committing atrocities on villagers before polling day, some of them are even harassing women. They are asking people to vote for BJP. We will not allow this to continue," the TMC chief said.

Banerjee called upon the state police force "to keep vigil and not to bow their heads before Delhi.

"Your job is to ensure free and fair polls, please be stern with trouble makers and keep your integrity intact."

Asking villagers to lodge FIRs at local police station in case of any excess committed by central forces, the chief minister said, "If the police station refuses to accept the FIRs, inform us".

Blaming BJP for "spreading lies about promulgation of section 144 in an entire constituency," the TMC supremo said, "They (BJP) spreads lies to create panic. In reality, section 144 is in force within 200 metres of a booth. But they are doing this to prevent our voters from going to polling stations."