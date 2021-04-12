Mamata believes in torturing 'Ma', looting 'Mati', killing 'Manush': PM Modi in Bengal

EC bans entry of politicians in Cooch Behar for next 72 hours; extends silence period for 5th phase

Kolkata, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying 'Didi's anger, bitterness, fussiness is rising' as she has realised that her party has failed to gain a majority in the four phases of polling in the state.

PM Modi was addressing an election rally in at Talit Sai Centre in West Bengal's Bardhaman.

The prime minister also launched a blistering attack on Banerjee, saying she did not care to express regret after a "leader very close to her" called Scheduled Castes "beggars".

"People of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first 4 phases of assembly polls. They have wiped out the TMC in half the match (aadha mein poora saaf).

"People of Bengal have clean bowled Didi in Nandigram and have asked her entire team to leave the field," he told an election rally in Bardhaman.

Mocking TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee''s "Ma, Mati, Manush" slogan, the prime minister said, "Tormenting ''Ma'', looting ''Mati'' (motherland) and bloodshed of ''Manush'' (people) is its reality."

Alleging that Banerjee incited people against central forces, he referred to the killing of four people in the firing by CISF personnel in Cooch Behar on April 10.

"Your (Banerjee''s) policies have snuffed out the lives of children of countless mothers," he said.

Modi castigated Banerjee over a TMC leader and candidate''s comments against the Scheduled Castes equating them with beggars.

"Didi calls herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. You tell me is it possible for someone to say such things without her permission? Such comments hurt the soul of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. You have committed the biggest mistake, the biggest sin by insulting Dalits, Didi," Modi said.

Accusing Benerjee of dividing people, Modi said "Jukto koro-Seva Koro" (uniting people and serving them) is his motto.

"Didi knows Congress could not return once ousted, Left could not return once removed from power, you too will never be able to bounce back," he said.