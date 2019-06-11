  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Month after vandalism, Mamata Banerjee unveils Vidyasagar bust at Kolkata college

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled a bust of the noted reformer at the Vidyasagar College, a month after a bust of the Bengal icon was vandalised in Kolkata.

    Mamata Banerjee unveils Vidyasagar bust at Kolkata college
    TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee

    The bust of Vidyasagar, a 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Vidyasagar College during the BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14.

    Also Read | Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, says 'won't allow anyone to topple my govt'

    The violence apparently began after suspected TMC supporters hurled stones at the BJP convoy from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College. Furious BJP workers retaliated, and during the clash a bust of the polymath-social reformer inside the campus was damaged.

    Later while addressing a meeting in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to build a grand ''panch dhatu'' statue of Vidyasagar at the same spot where the old one stood before being vandalized.

    Banerjee, however, publicly denied the proposal and asserted that her state has got enough money to make the structure.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal kolkata

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue