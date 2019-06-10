Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, says ‘won’t allow anyone to topple my govt’

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserting that she will not tolerate the attempts to topple her government.

Banerjee's statement comes hours after West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed them about ground situation in the state.

"I will not tolerate anyone trying to topple my government, state Assembly elections will happen on 2021, and anyone trying to break the government will not be spared. I will not tolerate this fake propaganda," Mamata Banerjee said during a press conference.

Amid Bengal violence, Governor Tripathi briefs PM, Shah on 'ground situation'

Tripathi told reporters before the meeting that it was a courtesy call as he had not called on the Prime Minister since he took over for a second term.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP have been trading charges over political violence in the state, with the TMC terming the MHA advisory as a conspiracy against its dispensation.