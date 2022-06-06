YouTube
    Mamata Banerjee to replace Governor as chancellor of state-run universities as Bengal cabinet clears proposal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 6: The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, an official said.

    Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities

    It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor of private universities and replace him with the state’s education minister.

    “The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities,” the official said.

    The proposal will be introduced as a bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10.

    X