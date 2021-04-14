Mamata Banerjee to meet families of Sitalkuchi firing victims today in Cooch Behar

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Apr 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Wednesday, days after five people were killed on April 10 during the fourth phase polling.

This comes after a campaign ban of 24 hours imposed by the Election Commission on her. The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as "genocide", Mamata on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to "suppress facts".

The TMC supremo, while addressing a press meet here, claimed that central forces "sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims" in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state.

"There was genocide at Sitalkuchi. I would like to visit Sitalkuchi by April 14. The EC is trying to suppress facts by restricting entry in Cooch Behar. We have an incompetent home minister and an incompetent central government," Banerjee said.

Four persons died on Saturday when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles.

An 18-year-old first-time voter was shot dead when he had queued up to vote while in a separate incident central forces shot dead four persons allegedly in self-defense the same day.