More than 30 BJP workers killed in attacks made by TMC in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Do not come back: TMC slams West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who is visiting Delhi

Dhankhar-TMC face-off mode: How Governor is battling it out with a firebrand Mamata in WB?

TMC delegation to meet Election Commission in Delhi today; To request for early bypolls in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee to expand TMC base and enter national politics virtually today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, July 21: In a bid to expand its footprints and enter national politics, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to hold a mega virtual programme in several states today (July 21).

It can be seen that today's rally is not just a show of strength on the part of Bengal's ruling party but also a platform that sets the tone for the next year's Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Taking the opportunity of its biggest annual event, the July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, the TMC will reach out to people across the country by telecasting party chief Mamata Banerjee's speech in various languages in different states.

Women fall off 6300 ft cliff while taking swing joyride; Video viral on social media

The Chief Minister's speech will be aired on giant screens across West Bengal, and for the first time, also in other states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura and poll-bound Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in 1993, when Banerjee, then a Youth Congress leader, had launched a march to the secretariat, demanding that voters' card be made the only document to allow people to exercise their franchise.

Pegasus Project: Congress to hold press conferences in every state today

While in Bengal, Banerjee's speech will be aired in Bengali, its translated versions in local languages will be broadcast in different states.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 9:27 [IST]