YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Oct 28: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Goa on Thursday for a three-day visit to the state, where Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

    Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today
    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee

    "The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on October 28," a TMC spokesperson said on Wednesday. This is her maiden visit to the coastal state, where the TMC has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections due in February 2022, he added.

    "During her visit, Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals and others," he said. Banerjee will leave Goa on October 30 morning, he said. The TMC, however, did not share with the media the party chief's detailed programme schedule in Goa.

    The Banerjee-led party, which swept the West Bengal legislative Assembly elections earlier this year, has already announced its decision to contest the upcoming Goa polls. Last week, Banerjee had urged political parties, organisations and individuals to join her party in defeating the Goa's ruling party BJP and its "divisive agenda."

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee goa

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X