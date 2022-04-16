YouTube
    Mamata Banerjee thanks voters as TMC set to register emphatic wins

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Apr 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked the voters as her party looks set for a resounding victory in the by polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly constituency.

    "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol parliamentary constituency and the Ballygunge assembly constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," the Bengal CM said.

    "We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she also said.

    Former union minister Babul Supriyo is certain of beating Saira Shah of the CPI(M) in the Ballygunge seat. He had quit the BJP following the party's loss in the West Bengal elections.

    Shatrughan Sinha is also way ahead of his BJP rival Agnimitra Paul in Asansol. He has a lead of nearly 4.7 lakhs and his victory looks certain.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
