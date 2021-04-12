Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi, says he is playing 'Bengal card' in Bangladesh

Ready to resign only if people of Bengal ask me to do so: Shah on Cooch Behar killings

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Apr 12: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saying his trip to Bangladesh was to play the Bengal card just like he played the trump card when meeting former US President Donald Trump.

"You went to Bangladesh for votes and now there is violence. Why is the Election Commission (EC) not taking suo moto cognisance? Modi, you went to Trump to play the trump card and now to Bangladesh to play Bengal card," CM Mamata Banerjee said in Dum Dum.

"I am really sad and ashamed, I haven't seen this kind of PM who crosses the line while speaking. I have worked for all religions. What have I not done? Now only one thing is left, 'BJP hatao desh bachao'. Left and Congress are BJP agents," Mamata Banerjee said.

She also attacked the BJP, alleging that it is selling Railways, BSNL, banks. "Some are saying that more people will be shot at. It doesn't look good in politics, learn to control your tongue. I'm ashamed that they live in Bengal. These kinds of leaders need to be put in jail & removed from politics."

On Sunday, the TMC had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over his comment on the death of four persons in firing by security personnel in Sitalkuchi, seeking legal action against him and for banning him from campaigning for the rest four phases of elections.

"I request EC with folded hands - don't listen only to BJP, listen to all. Don't be partial," Banerjee said.

"I am asking Saugata da (TMC MP Saugata Roy) to add in a private bill against those, who speak about firing and shooting," she added.