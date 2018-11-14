  • search

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for its renaming spree, says Bengal deprived

    Kolkata, Nov 14: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for going on a renaming spree in other cities but not agreeing to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla'.

    In a long Facebook post she alleged that almost every day "BJP has been changing the names of historical places and institutions unilaterally to suit their own political vested interests... But in respect of Bengal, the attitude is totally different."

    Banerjee further said, "After independence, there have been changes in the names of few states and cities, like Orissa to Odisha, Pondicherry to Puducherry, Madras to Chennai, Bombay to Mumbai, Bangalore to Bengaluru etc, keeping in view the sentiments of the state and local language. Those are genuine. But, in respect of Bengal, the attitude is totally different."

    Mamata said that the West Bengal State Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution to change the name of the State. It was resolved that the name of the State be changed from West Bengal to Bengal in English, Bangla in Bengali and Bangal in Hindi and sent to the Union Home Ministry, she added.

    "However, the Union Home Ministry advised us to use the name Bangla in all three languages. Accordingly, our Assembly passed an unanimous resolution to change the name of the state to Bangla in all three languages and sent it to the Union Home Ministry again," the Chief Minister said. But, it is pending there for a long, long time. It clearly shows deprivation to the people of Bengal," she added.

    "The similarity of names should not create a hurdle. There is a Punjab in our neighbouring country as well as in India," she said.

    Asking for a positive response in the matter immediately, the TMC Chief said: "Whether a political party with zero strength in the state will decide the name of our state or the unanimous resolution passed by our State Assembly in accordance with the Constitutional obligations and federal structure should be respected?"

    The Centre has given consent to the renaming of at least 25 towns and villages across India in the past one year and among the pending proposals is one for the state of West Bengal, according to officials.

    Allahabad and Faizabad are the latest additions to the growing list of places that have been renamed.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 15:44 [IST]
