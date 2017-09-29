Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to freedom fighter Matangini Hazra

Kolkata, Sept 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter Matangini Hazra for having laid down her life on September 29, 1942, fighting for the country's independence.

"Remembering the freedom fighter Matangini Hazra who laid down her life for the country on this day in 1942," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

As part of the Quit India movement, 73-year-old Hazra had led a procession of around 6,000 Congress supporters, mostly women volunteers, for taking over Tamluk police station in Midnapore district on September 29, 1942.

When the procession had reached the outskirts of Tamluk town, it was asked to disband.

Hazra was shot dead when she defied the order and had marched forward chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

She was affectionately known as Gandhi buri, Bengali for old lady Gandhi.

PTI