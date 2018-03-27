Mamata Banerjee set to attend Sharad Pawar's dinner, likely to meet Sonia Gandhi

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has reached Delhi where she is expected to meet several opposition leaders including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. During her meeting with Pawar, Banerjee is expected to discuss the current political situation.

Opposition parties are trying to make an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Banerjee is also expected to meet UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A strident critic of the BJP-led central government and its policies, Banerjee had recently called for unity among all the anti-BJP forces to defeat the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Banerjee had earlier emphasised on forming a federal front to take on the BJP, which has also emerged as a strong force in West Bengal. A large section of the Trinamool Congress also wants to see her playing a key role in national politics if the non-NDA parties are able to form a majority in 2019.

OneIndia News

