Mamata Banerjee hits back at HC, says I won't be responsible for violence

Hitting back at the High Court's decision to revoke the West Bengal government's order prohibiting immersion of Durga idols during Muharram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will not be responsible for any violence.

"Someone can slit my throat but no one can tell me what to do," she said adding that we will make necessary arrangements to ensure peace during Durga Puja and Muharram," said Mamata on the court order.

The Calcutta High Court has revoked the ban order on Durga idol during Muhharam. The court had taken a serious view of this order and had said that this amounted to hindering a citizen's right to practise religion.

"Let them (Hindus and Muslims) live in harmony, do not create a line between them," Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwary said, asking the government to provide a "concrete ground" for its decision to stop the immersion of Durga idols after 10 pm on September 30 (Vijaya Dashami day) and on October 1 on account of Muharram.

Meanwhile, The state government has been asked to make designated routes and security arrangements to avoid the overlap of Durga idol immersion processions and Tazia processions on Muharram.

Why can't two communities celebrate together?

Questioning the West Bengal government's curbs on Durga idol immersion, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said the State cannot hinder a citizen's right to practise religion on the basis of a mere assumption of law and order disruption and must provide sound reasons for doing so.

The courts order is a major set back for Mamata government, which imposed unprecedented restrictions on Durga Puja celebrations.

OneIndia News