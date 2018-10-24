Mamata Banerjee: CBI ends up becoming BJP’s policing agency

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress chief's remarks come amid the ongoing spat between two top officers of the agency. "CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate!" Banerjee tweeted.

The government has divested CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana of all powers amid the ongoing spat between them, sources said, calling it the first such case in the history of the agency.

Verma and Asthana lock horns

The prime minister-led Appointments Committee Tuesday night gave charge of the director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said.

M Nageshwara Rao appointed as CBI's Interim chief, oppn fumes

According to the law, the CBI director is appointed for a fixed tenure of two years. Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered if Verma was "sacked" for his keenness to probe the "layers of corruption" in the Rafale scam and sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There was no immediate comment either from the government or the ruling BJP on the allegations levelled by opposition parties.

Jaitley says CVC has power to probe the case

Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the integrity of CBI should remain intact and adding that "CVC has all the powers to handle the investigation of the case and government cannot interfere in this matter".

As Alok and Rakesh have been sent on leave along with 11 officers who all got transferred, M. Nageshwara Rao who was appointed as a new interim director of CBI has formed a new team to investigate corruption charges against Rakesh Asthana.

PTI