YouTube
  • search
Trending Draupadi Murmu Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Bengal SSC scam, distances herself from Partha Chatterjee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 25: Reacting to the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in the school recruitment case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a person should be punished if he or she is found guilty.

    "I don't support corruption or any wrongdoing," she said, appearing to distance herself from the Trinamool Congress leader she once counted among her closest aides.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    But the Chief Minister also said the "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies."

    According to reports, Chatterjee dialled chief minister Mamata Banerjee four times but it went unanswered.

    Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata.

    Partha Chatterjee suffering from chronic illness, but does not require hospitalisation: AIIMS BhubaneswarPartha Chatterjee suffering from chronic illness, but does not require hospitalisation: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

    He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

    The Calcutta HC directed that the minister, be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday.

    Comments

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee arrest enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X