Mamata Banerjee on 3-day visit to Darjeeling to attend swearing-in ceremony of GTA members

Break BJP's prison, break its shackles...: Mamata urges people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’

Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Bengal SSC scam, distances herself from Partha Chatterjee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, July 25: Reacting to the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in the school recruitment case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a person should be punished if he or she is found guilty.

"I don't support corruption or any wrongdoing," she said, appearing to distance herself from the Trinamool Congress leader she once counted among her closest aides.

But the Chief Minister also said the "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies."

According to reports, Chatterjee dialled chief minister Mamata Banerjee four times but it went unanswered.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata.

Partha Chatterjee suffering from chronic illness, but does not require hospitalisation: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

The Calcutta HC directed that the minister, be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday.