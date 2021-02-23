Mamata at Abhishek’s home ahead of CBI questioning of his wife

Some were pressurising him, it is part of a conspiracy: Mamata on bomb attack on minister

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Feb 23: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee arrived at her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's residence ahead of the CBI questioning of his wife.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee today in connection with the alleged coal pilferage case.

The agency had questioned the lawmakers sister-in-law Menaka Gambir for three hours on Monday in connection with the same case. "Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021. You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule," Rujira had said in a letter to CBI.

The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe.

A team of CBI officials had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present.

She responded to the summons on Monday and asked the CBI to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.