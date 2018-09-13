  • search

Mallya meeting Jaitley is absolutely shocking says Kejriwal

By
    New Delhi, Sep 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described as "absolutely shocking" the revelation by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    In a series of tweets, Kejriwal asked, "Why did the finance minister hide this information till now?"

    "Absolutely shocking,"

    Also Read | Mallya's allegations 'serious', Jaitley should step down: Rahul Gandhi

    "PM Modi meets Neerav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know (sic)," Kejriwal said.
    The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss told reporters in London that he met the minister and offered to settle with the banks.

    "I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks), Mallya said, without naming the minister.

    Also Read | Mallya backtracks after saying he met Arun Jaitley before leaving India

    Jaitley rubbished Mallya's statement, saying he never gave him an appointment since 2014 but the liquor baron misused his position as Rajya Sabha MP to accost him in Parliament.

    vijay mallya arun jaitley arvind kejriwal delhi chief minister fugitive businessman former liquor baron

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 7:05 [IST]
